Independent opticians in Halifax scoops national award

A small Halifax business has won big after securing a national award.

Bottomley Opticians has been named National Opticians Practice Of The Year from the trade association, Optical Success Academy, in a ceremony at the Eyewear Boutique in the Piece Hall.

Bottomley Opticians has beennamed National Opticians Practice Of The Year

In September, the owner of the family business Jim Bottomley competed at the Optical Success Academy conference in Liverpool, with over 100 of the top independent opticians in the UK, and due to growth and innovative business practices, they were crowned the winner of the Independent Optician Practice of the Year.

Mr Bottomley said: “My grandfather used to say ‘always give people a reason to walk through the door'.

"That's even more important today when people have more choices than ever.

"As an independent business I believe we still have a place in the world today because people still value personal service and being treated like an individual rather than just a number."

Bottomley Opticians has beennamed National Opticians Practice Of The Year

As well as celebrating 70 years of Bottomley Opticians serving Halifax in The Old Town Hall, 22 Union Street, in the same year they opened an additional eyewear boutique in the Piece Hall.

Following extensive research and buying trips to global eyewear trade fairs in Paris, Milan and Munich, Bottomley’s decided to make the eyewear boutique all about unique eyewear design from independent niche eyewear designers.

Director of Optical Success Academy Conor Heaney travelled to Bottomleys Opticians new boutique in The Piece Hall, to present them with their award on December 2 and to recognise the company's achievements nationally as well as in Halifax's business community.

Bottomleys was started in 1948 by Mr Bottomley's grandfather, Randolph Bottomley, then run by his father John Bottomley and since his father’s retirement 10 years ago, Jim Bottomley has continued the family legacy.

Bottomley Opticians has beennamed National Opticians Practice Of The Year

The third generation Bottomley has continued to evolve the practice and boldly opened an additional eyewear boutique in the Piece Hall in April last year.

“It's these small independent manufacturers who set the trends and are at the cutting edge of eyewear design," said Mr Bottomley.

“We wanted to make the Piece Hall boutique for our clients who wear glasses proudly and want to make a statement with their eyewear.”

Bottomleys were recognised for offering their clientele something truly different in terms of eyewear style and a very personal customer experience.

Bottomley Opticians has beennamed National Opticians Practice Of The Year

The annual award from Optical Success Academy, an industry association consisting of the top independent opticians in the UK and Ireland, represents the best of the best.