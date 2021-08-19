Hebden Bridge team to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks for Overgate Hospice

From left to right (back row): Kevin Emmott - Marketing Manager, Jack Holroyd - Production Planning Assistant, Sid Stanley - General Manager, Max Malisan - Senior Software Engineer and Dave Letson - Vice President of Sales. From left to right (front row) Toby Spiller - Customer Support Engineer, Joe Gulaiczuk - Project Engineer and Tim Watson - Principal Software Engineer.

On Saturday (August 21), Calrec’s team of adventure seekers will attempt the gruelling 24.5-mile circular route, taking on 1585m of ascent across the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

The team comprises of members of staff from across the organisation, including Product Development, Production, Support, Sales, Marketing and the Senior Management Team.

Sid Stanley, General Manager at Calrec said: “We have raised over £4,000 so far and would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated and to our team of hardy hikers who have risen to the challenge and have been fundraising, planning and training hard. Both the challenge and meeting our target is no easy feat, so it’s great to see everyone’s efforts so far.

“Calrec has supported Overgate Hospice for many years and like many charities, the Hospice has really felt the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, which has had a detrimental effect on fundraising. We hope to be able to help by raising some much-needed funds. Every penny really does count so please join us by donating what you can.”

Becki Marren, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate Hospice said: “We are so delighted Calrec have chosen to support Overgate and take on the incredible Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge! We are so lucky to partner with such a fantastic business within the community, who are here to help their local Hospice raise much needed funds for local people at their most difficult time. I want to say a huge thank you and good luck to the team!”

The closure of 13 charity shops during their busiest time meant Overgate Hospice lost £100,000 of income during the pandemic. Calrec are hoping the money will go towards maintaining some of the hospice’s essential facilities and services.