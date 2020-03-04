Halifax charity's Bake Off raises some dough for Calderdale's £1m flood appeal

Pennine Magpie have raised £115 by having a bake off to raise money for the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s Flood Appeal.

The Pennine Magpie Bake Off took place on Friday, at the Calderdale Business Park, in Club Lane, where there were over 20 different bakes made by service-users, staff, parents and carers.

The sweet treats were then judged by a panel made up of Amanda Goulding, Pennine Magpie CEO, Andrew Hutchinson, Pennine Magpie Trustee, Bernadette Mazurke, Business Relationship Manager, and a service-users parent.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: "Pennine Magpie do such incredible and important work and the Foundation is pleased that we can support their work, so for them to be able to make time to help us raise money for the floods is brilliant.

"It's heart warming to see so many groups fundraising and making a difference helping us to raise £1 million to help flood victims."

Once the bakes were judged and winners announced, all bakes were sold to raise a fantastic £115 for the flood appeal.

Pennine Magpie is a charitable company that offers activities and opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.