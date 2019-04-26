Established Hebden Bridge jewellery store is set to close after an unusual closing down sale

Owners of Hebden Bridge jewellers, Riverstones Fine Jewellery, have unexpectedly announced that they intend to close the store.

To thank customers and members of the community for their support over the years the shop is holding an unusual closing down sale with 50 per cent off stock.

Husband and wife, Wayne and Karen Smith, took over Riverstones Fine Jewellery in 2009.

With a background in the jewellery and valuing sectors, the couple were keen to focus on retail sales of fine jewellery and a selection of contemporary pieces, from the established store which has been well-known in the town since the late 1980s.

The changing face of the retail landscape, increased online competition and Wayne’s involvement in other areas of the jewellery trade has led the couple to make a difficult decision.

Wayne said: “Hebden Bridge is a lovely town and over the years we have been very successful here, but times change. We took a close look at the cost of running the store - rent, rates etc and have made the difficult decision to close.

“It’s been a really tough decision to make. Small independent jewellers don’t have the draw of the big brands and for us I don’t believe there is a strong future in the high street. We want to leave the town on a high; that’s why we have decided to hold this rather unusual closing down sale.

"All of our stock will be reduced by 50 per cent and we will stay open for as long as the remaining items last.

“We thought it was a good way to say thank you to the customers who have shopped with us over the years, as they will be able to take home one of our beautiful pieces of jewellery at a truly fabulous discount.”

The sale launches on Saturday (May 4) at 10am at 27 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge. The store will be open seven days a week for the duration of the closing down sale.