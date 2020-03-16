Coronavirus: Halifax Sainsbury's pictures show store running out of Yorkshire Tea

Staff at a Halifax superstore have seen many aisles stripped bare by customers in the wake of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

As of today, the latest figures from Public Health England show 35 people have died with thousands infected from the virus, which originated from Wuhan, in China.

Sainsbury's in Halifax

Sainsbury's, on Wade Street, near Halifax town centre, has been flooded with customers buying up products, with many of stores aisles being left empty - particularly the toilet paper aisle and the Yorkshire Tea section.

Speaking on behalf of the retailers, Helen Dickinson, OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers are working incredibly hard to keep shops well stocked and deliveries running as smoothly as possible.

"In the face of unprecedented demand as a result of coronavirus, food retailers have come together to ask their customers to support each other to make sure everyone can get access to the products they need.”

British food retailers, including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, and other mega chains, have written a joint letter to their customers in the wake of Coronavirus.

Yorkshire Tea shortage

It reassures customers about the extra steps being taken by retailers and calls on them to be considerate in the way they shop.

The letter reads as follows: “We are working closely with government and our suppliers to keep food moving quickly through the system and making more deliveries to our stores to ensure our shelves are stocked.

"Those of us with online delivery and click-and-collect services are running them at full capacity to help you get the products you need when you need them.

“We thank all our colleagues in stores and supply chains who are working day and night to keep the nation fed. But we need your help too.

Yorkshire Tea-less?

"We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop.

"We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without.

"There is enough for everyone if we all work together.”

Empty shelves on the toilet roll aisle