Calderdale Post Office reopens following modernisation works
Wadsworth Post Office has re-opened following temporary closure to modernise the premises at Billy Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 2:30 pm
It is a local style Post Office, with Post Office services offered in a modern open plan retail environment alongside a new café.
A new Postmaster took over the running of Wadsworth Post Office earlier this year.
Richard Clark, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.
“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it was necessary for the service to close temporarily.”