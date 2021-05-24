Calderdale Council to host free online panel discussions to empower local businesses

Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Registration for the six roundtable discussions is now open to Calderdale business owners and decision-makers who are involved in importing and exporting.

The Let’s Talk Trade initiative is being delivered in partnership with the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, as part of Calderdale’s Vision2024 project.

The sessions will feature one-hour panel discussions led by business experts, with opportunities for delegates to raise questions and concerns in a collaborative environment.

Let’s Talk Trade will bring together our region's best and brightest business pioneers to share knowledge, helping Calderdale's businesses connect and develop import and export relationships with new suppliers and trade partners, not just within the EU, but across the globe.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver these virtual panel sessions to businesses in our area.

"We hope to provide greater access to local markets and contribute towards creating a greater diversity of goods, helping Calderdale businesses to connect and develop relationships with a range of international suppliers.

“Businesses have faced a number of challenges during the last 15 months, with the Brexit transition period ending and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These sessions will help to unite our business community and empower the region to unlock Calderdale’s bright future in importing and exporting.”

Speakers confirmed so far include Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Managing Director, Martin Hathaway; Chief Executive of the British Chambers of Commerce EU & Belgium, Daniel Dalton; and Director of Lime Tree Europe, Paul Walters.

The series will feature six interactive panel sessions on a variety of topics affecting importers and exporters to be held on the following dates:

Wednesday 26 May

Tuesday 22 June

Tuesday 20 July

Tuesday 17 August

Tuesday 28 September

Tuesday 26 October