Brighouse businessman writes careers book to support young people

A Brighouse businessman has written a book to help young people navigate their way through the search for employment.

This is the seventh book by Martin Haigh, founder and owner of local training company Lattitude7, and is entitled ‘Get ready for work’.

This interactive book provides readers with an array of tools and ideas to help them prepare for and find interesting, stimulating employment.

The contents and exercises in the book are cross-referenced to the Gatsby Benchmarks so that teachers and careers specialists can use the stand-alone exercises in class and refer to the Gatsby code.

Martin said: “Focusing on your direction in life comes easy to some people and they know exactly what they want to do for a job, but for others, deciding on a career path can be one of the most daunting experiences of their lives.

“This book is, therefore, applicable to people preparing for work, whether they are leaving school in Year 11, staying on to complete ‘A’ or ‘T’ – levels, graduating from University or looking for an apprenticeship.

“Young people may feel overwhelmed by the options and indeed the advice surrounding recruitment and career planning.

“This book is designed to take the heat out of their job search and help them feel positive about moving on to secure an interesting career.”

The text is written in a modular style and whilst there is a continuous theme running through, the chapters are ‘stand alone’, giving readers the option to dip in and out.

‘Get Ready for Work’, Martin’s seventh book, is available on Amazon and Waterstones and will be in other retailers in the coming weeks.

