Brighouse businesses blame drains for 'frightening' floods

Businesses in Brighouse are urging Calderdale Council to sort out the town's drainage system after falling victim to more flooding.

During the height of Storm Ciara last week, Brighouse was hit with severe flooding causing financial damage to businesses around the town centre for the second time in just over four years.

Jeremy's owner Rachel Brown

One Brighouse business, Jeremy's at the Boathouse, which sits next to the canal dock in the River Calder, was hit with floods coming from the front entrance and the rear of the building on Wharf Street.

Jeremy's owner, Rachel Brown said: "The river burst its banks during Storm Ciara.

"We were flooded from the front of the restaurant and the rear simultaneously.

"It was frightening and torrent, but we were knew it was going to happen so we were able to prepare.

Rachel Brown stands at the back of Jeremy's, which saw heavy flooding during Storm Ciara

"It was great to see, not just local businesses help each other, but big chains too - because Sainsbury's, which is just next to us, helped us store a lot of our food in their fridges.

"From experience, I'd say the drainage system around the town centre needs to be looked at.

"So any money for Brighouse regarding flood engineering work should be used to solve the drains long term."

Another business affected by the floods on February 9 was Rokt Climbing Gym, on Mill Royd Street.

Flooding at the rear of Jeremy's

Katie Kinsella, Director of Community & Business Engagement for ROKT Foundation, said: "Our ground floor was damaged with flooding and our basement had to be pumped out.

"Rokt sits at the bottom of Brighouse and we're looking at potential damages of around £13,000.

"I would say one of the issues for Brighouse is the drains, but I used to work in the council so I know all the positive work they have been doing since the Boxing Day floods of 2015."

After the centre was hit by flooding during Storm Ciara, the team at Rokt Climbing Gym had the task of getting the business up and running before the arrival of Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Friday.

Katie Kinsella,Directorof Community & Business Engagement forROKTFoundation

Damage was sustained to the basement area of the centre, with the team working around the clock to get the centre up and running.

Yorkshire County Cricket head coach Andrew Gale said: "The energy that the staff at Rokt have put into getting the place open for us has been brilliant."

The Environment Agency (EA) said it remains committed to, with partners, trying to maximise protection for people in Calderdale.

Helen Batt, Business Manager for the EA, said: “Since the floods of 2015 Environment Agency has been seeking to invest over £86m in a programme of schemes throughout the Calder Valley.

“Construction work in Mytholmroyd is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

“Plans for major schemes in Hebden Bridge and Brighouse are being developed with work due to start on site by winter 2020."

The team at Rokt Climbing Gym in Brighouse