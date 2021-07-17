Ask The Question announces ‘Inspirational Embroidery’ as their latest business sponsor

Jill Kipnis (left) and Jo Austin

Inspirational Embroidery have provided Ask The Question with a very generous donation, which will enable children from disadvantaged backgrounds to access private, one-to-one tuition and mentorship in order to enable them to reach their potential.

‘Ask The Question C.I.C.’ provides children who have experienced adversity, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to holistic support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.

Inspirational Embroidery, owned and run by Jill Kipnis, is an embroidery studio in London which provides workshops to people all around the world who are interested in the art of embroidery. During lockdown, they embroidered a ‘Heroes Quilt’ for the NHS which is on exhibition at the NEC in Birmingham from July 29 until August 1.

Jill, who was awarded her Royal School of Needlework First Class Diploma by HRH The Queen Mother, heard about Ask The Question through a friend and wanted to offer her support.

Jill said: “I heard about Ask The Question and the fantastic work they do through a friend, and knew straight away it was something I wanted to offer my support to. Particularly now, there are so many children in need of help, and I know that the work Ask The Question does is highly effective and makes a real difference.”