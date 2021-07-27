New Channel 4 Jimmy Carr game show on hunt for contestants

I Literally Just Told You is a new primetime comedy game show created by Richard Bacon and produced by Expectation.

Hosted by Jimmy Carr in this game show contestants’ general knowledge and memory is put to the test.

A team of people will write questions as the show is happening based on events. The contestants will need to pay attention to everything that’s going on as they will need to answer questions on what has literally just happened.

In the dramatic finale the remaining two contestants set each other questions. It’s a chaotic battle of wits. With each correct answer banking more cash to their prize pot.

Commenting on the show, Richard Bacon said: “I Literally Just Told You just feels like a natural Channel 4 show, who are a perfect fit for this, and it’s irreverent nature takes me back to my Big Breakfast days.

"I had this hunch that most people’s short-term memory is so bad you could just give contestants AND the audience all the answers in a game show, and they’d still get most of them wrong. It’s great to have Jimmy Carr as the host, who will bring his trademark wit and flair to the show and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Jimmy Carr added: “I Literally Just Told You is the best pitch for a TV show I’ve ever heard. All the best ideas sound crazy when you first hear them, but I genuinely believe this idea will stay crazy for years. And most importantly, I like the title, which makes it sound like I’m properly annoyed with you just for asking me what it’s called.“

For more information and to apply visit b1.etribez.com.