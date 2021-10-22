Filming for new BBC series The Gallows Pole takes place in Heptonstall

Film crews have been spotted this week shooting scenes for the period drama using the cobbled streets of Heptonstall, near Hebden Bridge.

The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in 18th century Yorkshire, the compelling drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley, played by Michael Socha, as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history.

Filming in Heptonstall for The Gallows Pole.

Starring in the highly anticipated series will be Michael Socha (This Is England, Papillon), Thomas Turgoose (This Is England, Looted), George MacKay (1917, Captain Fantastic), Tom Burke (Mank, The Souvenir), Sophie McShera (Cinderella, Downton Abbey), Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey, Crazyhead), Yusra Warsama (Castle Rock), Eve Burley (Secret State), Nicole Barber Lane (Hollyoaks), Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders). Anthony Welsh (Master Of None), Joe Sproulle (The A Word), Adam Fogerty (Legend), Fine Time Fontayne (How We Used To Live) and and an ensemble of first-time actors.

The drama will be This is England creator Shane Meadows’ first period television drama.

