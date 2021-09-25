Stunning snaps at Hebden Bridge Camera Club's exhibiton

Mayor of Hebden Royd, Coun Rob Freeth opening the exhibition

Mayor of Hebden Royd, Coun Rob Freeth opened the exhibition, over 800 visitors viewed the 56 prints on display, and almost 600 votes were cast.

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite three images in order of preference and every print on display received some votes.

Every print was also voted first by at least one visitor.

First place: Barbara Lansdell’s ‘Wren’.

There was no set theme and organisers noted that many people commented on how difficult it was to choose, with so many good and varied images – which included local views, scenes from around the world, buildings, still-life, people, animals, birds, plus more abstract images.

After all the votes were counted and in first place was Barbara Lansdell’s ‘Wren’, second place was Judith Baron’s ‘What About Me?’ and third place was Bill Pilkington’s ‘In The Cold Midwinter’.

The club would like to thank all who attended for helping make the exhibition successful.

Second place: Judith Baron’s ‘What About Me?’.