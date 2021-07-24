Showcase for Hebden Bridge Camera Club’s photographers

Autumn Morning at Hardcastle Crags by Lorna Tennent.

It will be open 10am to 4pm from Saturday, August 28, to Saturday, September 4, but will be closed on Sunday, August 29.

A spokesman for the club said: “There will a wide variety of images, demonstrating different styles and techniques.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favourites, which has proved so popular in previous years. The seven winning images from last year’s online exhibition will also be on display.”

Seaham at Sunrise by Bill Pilkington.

The club usually meets at the Masonic Hall, Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge every Wednesday at 7.45pm, from the beginning of September to the end of April.

During lockdown, the club has remained active by meeting online via Zoom.

New members are welcome and they should get in touch through the club website.

A free trial membership is offered.

Each year the club produces its own Hebden Bridge calendar and the 2022 version wil be available to purchase locally.