You’ve got to be joking!

English Comedian of the Year Brennan Reece teams up with fellow cheeky Northerner Chris Washington for a night of fun and laughter at Prego’s Italian Restaurant, Brighouse on February 1.

Brennan will be performing his debut Edinburgh show ‘Everglow’, which was nominated at the 2016 festival for best newcomer. He recently toured Australia for three months and sold out.

Said Brennan: “I know this sounds like bragging, but I don’t know another way to explain that people liked it. I’ve also appeared on BBC, ITV, E4 and supported Joe Lycett on tour. Still bragging.

“I just really like doing comedy and if you come and see me, I reckon you’ll like it too.”