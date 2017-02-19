The ‘Schmuck’ is back - but only for one night

Award-winning comdian and actor Omid Djalili will be delivering belly laughs with a subversive twinkle when he brings his latest show ‘Schmuck for a Night’ to Leeds Town Hall on Friday, March 24.

With credits ranging from Hollywood films to the West End stage, he has appeared on TV in the UK and the US. He starred in films such as the Oscar-nominated ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Sex and the City 2’, ‘The Mummy’ and ‘The Infidel’. He will also appear in Disney’s live-action production of ‘The Nutcracker’.

On TV he made recent appearances in ‘Dickensian’ for BBC1 and ‘Going Forward’ with Jo Brand on BBC Four.

He also was executive producer on the acclaimed documentary ‘We Are Many’.

Of his latest stage show Omid said: “It’ll be so current sometimes audiences won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV!”

‘Schmuck for a Night’ starts at 8pm and tickets are available on 0113 376 0318.