Stockdill’s new play at Square Chapel

Award-winning playwright Alan Stockdill, of popular Calderdale-based theatre company Talking Stock Productions, has a brand new production in rehearsal and it’s coming to Halifax this month.

‘Dark Sky’ will be performed in the Square Chapel main Red Brick Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday April 29/30, following a short tour of the North and North West.

The Dark Sky animal rights group are planning an audacious strike against the Sutton Life Sciences laboratory.

How will they get new recruits?

Do they have to get new members on board or allow themselves to grow organically?

Is everyone really who they appear to be?

Emma is having a relationship with Paul but John seems to be involved with her too, or was, somewhere down the line.

Who knows who?

Who can you trust?

Where does Luke fit in and can Laboratory boss Matthew get on with his life without the risk of people squirting perfume in his eyes to get even?

Will animals or people get hurt in the process?

Are these people dangerous or just a hapless group of amateurs?

Inspired by a real life story, Alan Stockdill’s Dark Sky is a black comedy with more than a twist or two and certainly a shout or three.

The play covers a number of themes: love, relationships, deception, passionate causes, animal rights, fidelity, duplicity, double lives.

Are people really who they seem to be on the surface or do they put out an image opposite to who they really are?

The script flies off the page with energy, comedy, twists, turns and surprises.

One minute the audience will be speculating, the next they’ll be shocked. Laughing, then considering.

It’s not all black and white, there are several shades of grey.

When the Sky gets Dark will we see the Light?

“We can’t wait to make our debut at Square Chapel,” says Talking Stock producer, Catherine Pasek.

“We’ve already performed in many Calderdale venues, including The Viaduct Theatre, Halifax Playhouse, Actors’ Workshop, Wellington Rooms and Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, but to be part of the Square Chapel revamp is a fabulous opportunity.”

Cast members include Chris Berry, Hannah Head, Todd Wilson, Simon Reece and Guy Liddell.

Performances start at 7.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are £12 and £10 for concessions. They are available from the Square Chapel Box Office 01422 349422 online via the website.