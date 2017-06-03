Sally goes on tour again

Popular psychic, Sally Morgan takes to the road for a record-breaking eighth consecutive year to bring amazing moments and spooky insights to audiences at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm.

Sally Morgan’s tour, Call Me Psychic, builds on her years of experience as one of the UK’s most popular touring medium.

She brings the dead to life with her trademark sense of fun and intrigue in and interactive stage show that leaves audiences gobsmacked.

Sally says, “The psychic energy will be fizzing before and during the show and there will be laughter and tears, and hopefully an unforgettable night for all.”

Tickets for this show are available from £25.

Buy them online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01422 351158.