It is all going on in the park

The countdown has begun to this year’s promenade production Robin Hood which takes place in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden from June 8.

Anyone taking a stroll may well have come across scenes like the one in our photograph as the actors worked on fight scenes with fight director Kenan Ali.

“Rehearsing in the park has been so much fun. The weather has been fantastic and we have had the privilege of meeting lots of lovely people,” said Katrina Heath of In The Park productions who are staging the play.

“We have been working hard not only on the scenes that the audience watch but also the sections of the show that give the audience the chance to join in. They will learn to create, and take part in, an ambush as well as collecting coins for Robin’s treasure chest and mounting a daring rescue of the Lady Marian.”

Todmorden-based actress and playwright Joyce Branagh has helped with the script and casting, while artist Jovanka Gregory and local schoolchildren have created a number of props from willow including a life-sized stag.

Following on from its hit promenade play Alice in Wonderland two years ago, In The Park Productions promises an interactive experience with something to make, do and watch for the whole family.

Each performance begins at 5.30pm and tickets cost £11 for adults and £7 for children from Todmorden Tourist Information Centre on 01706 818181 or on the website www.intheparkproductions.co.uk