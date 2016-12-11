Festive trap for Santa

Based on the well-loved children’s book by Jonathan Emmett, ‘The Santa Trap’ is bringing a Christmas treat for children to West Yorkshire.

The fun-filled, action-packed, musical show for families and children aged 3-plus will be at the King’s Hall, Ilkley, on Sunday, December 18 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm and on Monday, December 19 at 11am and 2pm.

‘The Santa Trap’ tells the story of Bradley Bartleby who is so bad that he plans to trap Santa Claus and steal all his presents.

Will Santa be able to escape this awful ambush - or will Bradley succeed in ruining Christmas? And why is an elephant roaming around the garden?

With guillotines, tigers and a houseful of dynamite, the offbeat Christmas show will bring fun to audiences for three performances. Tel: 01274 432000.