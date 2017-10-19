Dazzling new production ready to thrill audiences

Kneehigh Theatre return to the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds this week with with The Tin Drum, a West Yorkshire Playhouse, Kneehigh and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse co-production directed by Kneehigh Artistic Director Mike Shepherd.

A new adaptation of Günter Grass’ surreal seminal 20th Century novel, The Tin Drum is brought to thrilling theatrical life in a visually dazzling, dark and daringly provocative production.

On Oskar’s third birthday he rails against the adult world and decides to remain a child forever.

Armed with a heart full of rage, a singing voice that shatters glass and a seemingly indestructible tin drum, Oskar sets about to reveal the world for what it truly is. However, the world has other plans for our hero…

Exploring the rise of fascism through the eyes of a child, Günter Grass’ post-war masterpiece has never been more prescient.

His classic novel, which presents anti-hero Oskar refusing to grow up as he watches the growth of ugly and suffocating totalitarianism around him, is reimagined by Kneehigh as part Baroque opera, part psychedelic white-out and part epic poem: a burlesque, a blitzkrieg and a tsunami.

West Yorkshire Playhouse Artistic Director James Bringing said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kneehigh back to the Playhouse, and thrilled to be collaborating on this project with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse.

“Kneehigh’s popularity is certainly well justified, and I can’t wait to share this dazzling new production with the people of Leeds.

“Combining the Playhouse’s ability to tell truly epic stories with Kneehigh’s enduring inventiveness and imitable style,

“The Tin Drum will be an extravaganza of psychedelic music and theatre exploring and re-evaluating the conflicts of the 20th century through a contemporary lens.”

The production runs until October 28. For ticket details go to www.wyp.org.uk

