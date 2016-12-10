Comics put ho-ho into Christmas ...

Two fantastic comedians bring ho-ho-ho-hilarity this holiday season to the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield.

Yorkshire funny man Tom Wrigglesworth has firmly established himself as one of the most original, talented and respected comedians on the UK comedy circuit.

His disarmingly charming delivery has earned him several awards including the Chortle Best Show Award and Time Out Breakthrough Performer of the Year.

Tom’s appearances on television include Russell Howard’s Good News, Edinburgh Comedy Fest and Electric Dreams.

Lou Conran regularly delights audiences up and down the country with her naughty but nice delivery, her friendly presence and instinctive wit.

She has recently toured with Sarah Millican who describes her as ‘naturally funny.’

Her solo show Small Medium at Large sold out at the 2015 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Christmas Comedy Cellar is the perfect alternative Christmas night out and will be hosted by resident compere Anthony J Brown.

Tickets for the Christmas Comedy Cellar which runs across three nights from Tuesday – Thursday December 13-15, 8pm are priced at £12 and can be bought via the box office on 01484 430528 or online at www.thelbt.org.