He’s been in Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Cold Feet and the Ken Loach film Looking For Eric and according to the newspaper Metro is “an act everyone deserves to see at least once”.

Andy Wilky, formerly Smug Roberts is a venerated veteran of the British comedy circuit and he’s headlining the latest comedy night at Prego’s in Brighouse on Wednesday, May 3 (7.15pm, tickets £7 on the door).

He’s a headline act all over the UK and is regarded as something of a cult hero in his native Manchester.

Supporting him is the delightfully droll Sean Moran who uses life’s frustrations as a source for his quality material.

Since his debut in 2004, Sean has attracted a big interest in his writing skills and now plays weekends at come of the country’s biggest clubs.