Comedy aims to banish post-Christmas blues

Comedy fans who are in need of a post-Christmas pick-me-up will find plenty of laughs at Calderdale’s latest comedy venue, the Hog’s Head Brew House, Sowerby Bridge, on Tuesday, December 27.

Headlining the venue’s first evening of live, stand up comedy will be Troy Hawke.

Troy confronts the 21st century as if waking from a 1930s time capsule with insightful and hilarious consequences. He has made TV appearances on ‘Blue Go Mad in Ibiza’, ‘Live at the Electric’ and ‘Benidorm’.

Also on the bill will be Paul McCaffrey who has drawn comparisons with the late Tony Hancock and won approval from Frank Skinner.

Jenny Collier is the middle spot for the evening and Phil Ellis, the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Awards Panel Prize winner, comperes the show.

The doors open at 7.30pm with the comedy getting underway at 8pm. Tickets are £12/£10 in advance from 07874 152338.