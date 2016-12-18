A Hebden Bridge finale for panto ...

Schoolchildren across the north of England have been lapping up theatre company StoryMagic’s version of Dick Whittington.

And instead of turning again for London, the last leg of Dick’s journey will be Hebden Bridge Little Theatre - the traditional final destination for StoryMagic’s pantomimes for the last six years.

Except of course, last year that was impossible following the floods, so the Birchcliffe Centre stepped forward to save day for both Cinderella and her audience!

StoryMagic is the creation of Katrina Heath a trained actress and primary school teacher from Todmorden who came up with the idea of mixing her two professional roles to take theatre into schools. Dick Whittington is performed by professional actors, Katrina, Ross McCormack and Johanna Hinton and also involves a number of pupils from local performing arts group DC Dance.

The pantomime runs from Dec 29-31 with two productions a day, the 11am one is toddler friendly and avoids blackouts, loud noises and scary characters. The 3pm is suited to older children.

“When my children were young I struggled to find live theatre to take them to that was appropriate, so we decided to take this approach,” said Katrina.

lTickets at £9 for adults and £7 for children from Todmorden Information Centre or online at www.storymagictheatre.co.uk