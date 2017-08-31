The Full Monty and Brassed Off stars team up for new Yorkshire film The Runaways

Twenty years after The Full Monty and Brassed Off two of the films' biggest stars have teamed up for what is hoped to be another Yorkshire runaway hit at the box office - called The Runaways.

It stars Mark Addy, who played redundant steelworker stripper Dave in The Full Monty, and Brassed Off female lead Tara Fitzgerald, who was Ewan McGregor's flugelhorn playing girlfriend Gloria Mullins.

They more recently appeared in Game Of Thrones and now head the cast of The Runaways, being shot entirely on location in North Yorkshire, including Whitby and around York Moors and Dales.

It is described as an 'uplifting and atmospheric' story of three young siblings who, after their father’s death, decide to run away in order to evade social services so they can remain together.

They embark on a hazardous journey in search of their estranged mother, rescuing the donkeys from the family’s seaside donkey ride business along the way.

It also also stars TV's Drop Dead Gorgeous actor Lee Boardman, who played drug dealer Jez Quigley in Coronation Street, and rising young star Molly Windsor.

The Runaways stars rising young actress Molly Windsor.

The film, which comes from from Slackjaw Films and Westcliff Productions, is the debut feature from director Richard Heap, who is also a producer along with Mark Thomas and Mario Roberto.

It is supported by development backing from Creative England and the BFI, with a budget of £1.6 million.

Many of the financial backers come from the area and it is being made using a mostly Yorkshire based crew.

Yorkshire is also set to benefit from the raised profile the film brings, as it did recently when the film version of Dad's Army was made in Btidlington . Welcome to Yorkshire recently estimated UK film locations can attract over £1.5m a year from tourism.

Yorkshire has been used as a location for many film and TV productions, including The Full Monty in Sheffield, Brassed Off and Kes in Barnsley, Calendar Girls in Kettlewell, Emmerdale in Esholt, Last of the Summer Wine in Holmfirth, DCI Banks in Leeds, Open All Hours in Balby, Doncaster, Brideshead Revisited at Castle Howard and the latest TV series Victoria at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Ballpark Film Distributors has an all rights first look deal for UK distribution of The Runaways, to include theatrical, VOD and DVD and the appointment of a worldwide sales agent will be announced shortly.

As filming got underway this week producer Mark Thomas said: “I’m delighted that in such troubled times we have been able to finance a film that has the feel-good factor and which will transport the audience away from the stresses of modern-day life.

"Huge praise has to go to director/writer Richard Heap whose unique screenplay evokes a range of emotions from laughter to tears. This is an uplifting and atmospheric story. The film is ultimately a celebration of childhood and the importance of home and family ties.

"With a home grown cast and crew, original, quirky storyline and the magnificent backdrop of the Yorkshire countryside, this is the sort of filmmaking that the British film industry is renowned for around the world and which I’m proud to be involved with.”

LINKS:

Twitter: @RunawaysMovie

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheRunawaysFilm

IMDB: The Internet Movie Database updates of the filme The Runaways (2017) - CLICK HERE.