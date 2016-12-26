Square Chapel gears up for its new beginning

It seems fitting in the story of Square Chapel Centre for the Arts that, in Spring, the time of new growth and rebirth, the long-awaited new £6.6m building will be completed.

To celebrate, the Arts Centre has introduced ‘Pay What You Can’ for some of its shows. Pay What You Can is all about trust. It’s about the audience, making a judgement for themselves.

There are three different price levels for guidance, all that’s being asked is that this Spring audiences take a chance on something new.

The capital build project is on track to be completed by Spring next year with an official launch season in the autumn. In the meantime, audiences can enjoy a programme of music, theatre, lectures, workshops and films.

Among the highlights of the coming season (February 1, 7.30pm) Falklands War veteran Simon Weston invites people to join him for an evening in which he describes his journey from the front line of war, being on the edge of death, to today being a happy and contented father, grandfather and national hero.

Theatre offerings include The Book of Darkness & Light (January 27/28 6pm & 8.30pm) which will thrill, chill and entertain its audience. They will be invited into the Streets in the Sky above Halifax Market to listen to three ghostly stories accompanied by violin.

Journey with Al & Bet to Paris on their first trip abroad. April in Paris (March 17, 8pm and March 18, 2.30pm) is a John Godber comedy classic

There’s a fabulous offering for music lovers. On February 12, 7.30pm enjoy Three Cane Whale – winners of the Best Folk Music Album 2016 and on Sunday, March 12 hear Jim Moray delight audiences, the perfect treat for any folk fans.

Arts and Biscuits presents more classic and arthouse films over a good cuppa with themed biscuits, all for just £4. Films include I, Daniel Blake on January 13, 11am.

On January 20, 11am see My Feral Heart – an independent film with a limited release in the UK.

There’s stacks for families too including on March 26, 2.30pm Three Billy Goats Gruff, a retelling of the well-loved Norwegian fairy tale by Garlic Theatre.

And then on February 24, 11am there’s athe classic film Finding Dory.

lFind the full programme, details and ticket prices at www.squarechapel.co.uk or call 01422 349422 .