SLIDESHOW: Rainbow shop fronts as Happy Valley Pride gets underway

The decorations are up and the pride is on display in the Calder Valley as Happy Valley Pride gets underway.

Calderdale’s only LGBTQ+ festival began on Monday and shops in Hebden Bridge have been getting into the spirit, decorating their fronts in rainbow colours.

Dragonfly Boutique is among other Hebden Bridge shops who have decorated their fronts for Happy Valley Pride

The Afgan Rug Shop, Element Jewellery Shop, Dragonfly Boutique and a number of others in the town have shown their support for the event.

The Yorkshire Soap Company, which has a shop in Hebden Bridge, have created 'Non gender bread people' to celebrate Happy Valley Pride.

Also for the festival, two local shops are selling exclusive versions of the event’s “Be Here” t-shirt - Dragonfly and District 21.

The festival got off to a great start on Monday with an informal pub quiz and the Lesbian Writers’ Read on Tuesday proved to be very popular, packing out Ribbon Circus.

There are still plenty of events coming up this week. Human rights activist and campaigner Peter Tatchell will be returning to the festival on Saturday, August 12 at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre after a popular appearance last year.

Saturday’s main event, “The Big Day Out”, will transform Holme Street into a staged area where compere Jenny Wilson will introduce an eclectic mix of street entertainment.

Bringing the celebrations to a close on Sunday, August 13 will be a Pink Picnic and Pink Pooch Parade in Calder Holmes Park.

For more information on the festival, visit www.happyvalleypride.com.