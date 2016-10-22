Seasonal dish is so delicious

October, we are told, is all about pies at Shibden Mill Inn.

And head chef Darren Parkinson has been kind enough to give us the inside track on one of his restaurant favourites - Salt Beef Pie.

The trick seems to be salting the diced brisket overnight with rock salt or for 24 hours (don’t forget to wash it off before cooking).

Another interesting addition is pickled thyme to the suet pastry.

Those who have tried the meal say it is delicious so get cooking and bon appetit.

Ingredients

Filling

1kg of diced brisket, salted for 24 hours &

washed off in cold water

1 large onion

3 large carrots

2 sticks of celery

Rapeseed oil & 50g butter

500ml red wine

250ml beef stock

250ml chicken stock

Thyme & rosemary

5 bay leaves

50g plain flour

Pastry

250g suet

500g plain flour

30g salted butter

Picked thyme

Salt & white pepper

20/30ml warm water

How to make

lFirst, make the pastry by rubbing the suet, butter, thyme & flour together in a large bowl and slowly add the water till it comes together in a dough. Lightly flour a surface and knead the pasty for 1/2 minutes till all incorporated.

lCover and place in the fridge for a couple of hours.lFor the best result salt the brisket with rock salt overnight.

lThe following morning, in a large thick based pan, slowly cook off the onion, celery and carrot (which have been diced to about a 10mm dice) in the butter and rapeseed oil on a low heat - should take around 5 minutes.

lAfter 5 minutes mix in the flour and cook out for another 5 minutes, finally adding the salted meat, wine, stock and herbs and cooking for 1 hour on a medium heat, making sure to stir every 15 minutes so all the flour is incorporated in and the sauce begins to thicken.

lAfter the pie mix is cooked and cooled at room temperature, transfer to a large pie dish or roasting tray and cover with the rolled-out suet pastry and cook for 45

minutes until the crust is golden brown.

lServe with roast potatoes &

Yorkshire pudding.

Find out more about the beautiful Shibden Mill Inn by going to www.shibdenmillinn.com