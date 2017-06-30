New Yorkshire Sculpture Park exhibition comes home

A new exhibition, Of House and Home by illustrator Alice Pattullo, is now showing at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.

The artist’s most ambitious project to date includes 60 new screen-prints revealing Pattullo’s fascination with traditions, superstitions and folklore.

Transporting you into a forgotten era, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through a Victorian household.

All works in the exhibition are available to buy, along with Of House and Home, a limited edition screen-print exclusive to, and inspired, by Yorkshire Sculpture Park.