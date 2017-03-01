Nando’s launch their hottest sauce ever

Chicken chain Nando’s are to test the tastebuds of their local clientele, with their hottest sauce yet.

The Peri-Peri Vusa contains more chillies than any of its other sauces, more even than their Extra Extra Hot Peri-Peri, top of the temperature charts - until today.

‘Vusa’ translates as ‘excitement and fire’ in the Zulu language as the Johannesburg-founded company aims to bring a taste of its South African heritage to the shores of the UK.

The chilli-packed recipe has, as ever, Peri-Peri as its basis, with the new Vusa sauce also getting its ‘intense, full-bodied taste’ from regular ingredients like garlic, citrus and onion .

In their official announcement adding Peri-Peri Vusa to its condiment collection, Nando’s say that that it is “versatile enough to drizzle on everything from flame-grilled Chicken Wings with PERi-PERi chips to Supergrain Salad, yet fiery enough to impress mates and dates alike”.