Win tickets for cool movie track concert

The creative force behind the hugely successful Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman, presents this all new hit show - delivering the best of the best from some of the coolest and iconic movies that have ever graced the small screen.

Set in a future time where movie theatres have all but disappeared a magical cinema still stands.

The place is run by an old usher called Benson, who does his best to entice people to buy a ticket for the midnight screening promosing a night they will never forget.

Iconic includes a cast of amazing singers, dancers, and musicians who between them deliver some of the most recognisable music ever!

These include the hit songs from unforgettable movies such as Kill Bill, Batman, Pulp Fiction, Purple Rain, the Bond films, Mad Max, Lost Boys, The Rocky Horror Show, Young Guns, Shaft, Iron Man and Top Gun with amazing tracks from musical luminaries like Queen, AC/DC, Tina Turner and Prince to name but a few.

All of this is teamed together with an incredible stage set and fantastic special effects. It’s a show that sets out to blow its audience away.

So go ahead Punk, Make Your Day!

Tickets cost from £23.50 to £25.50 .

However there is a special family ticket which costs £60 for four people.

COMPETITION

The Courier’s WOW section has teamed up with Steve Steinman Productions and the Victoria Theatre to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each in our great free to enter competition.

All you have to do to take part is answer the following question

Question: Who sang the song that Uma Thurman and John Travolta famously did the twist to in Pulp Fiction?

Was it ...

(a) Chuck Berry

(b) Little Richard

(c) Jerry Lee Lewis

Once you have your answer all you need to do is put it on an email marked Steve Steinman Iconic competition and send it to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk

The competition will stay open until Friday, April 14 when two winners will be picked in a random draw.

The usual Johnston Press rules apply and only one entry is allowed per person.

The judge’s decision will be final.

Winners will be informed as soon as possible after the draw is made.

lSteve Steinman’s Iconic shows on Friday, May 5. Tickets from01422 351158.