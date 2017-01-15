They‘ll be holding their heads up high at Crazy 8

Here’s a massive treat for live music fans as John Verity brings his band to the Golden Lion in Todmorden on January 27 (8pm).

A true survivor, the first John Verity Band was gigging in 1969 and supported the likes of superstars Jimi Hendrix, Mountain, Canned Heat and Janis Joplin before he took over from Russ Ballard as front man of Seventies super-group Argent - remember them and their smash hit record Hold Your Head Up High?

Next he went on to form Phoenix and then Charlie.

John, who was born in Bradford, has also worked with the likes of Motorhead, Colin Blunstone, Ringo Starr and The Searchers.

Later he recorded and toured with more greats including with Keith Emerson (ELP), Jools Holland, Mike Rutherford (Genesis) and The Zombies.

He reformed JVB in 2001, and has been wowing the crowds ever since. A true rock legend. Tickets are £5 on the door.