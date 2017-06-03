The man who said no to Zeppelin ...

Here’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around every day as Calderdale welcomes rock legend Terry Reid - the man who famously turned down the lead singing role in Led Zeppelin, suggesting Robert Plant got the job instead!

This is a man of whom Aretha Franklin once said The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Terry Reid were the best England had to offer in 1968.

“For those who truly cherish the heritage of British rock and soul, an evening spent with Terry will always leave the audience emotionally moved by what they’ve experienced,” is how Record Collector viewed a Terry Reid show. “It really is something that defies simple description.”

Terry did two World Tours with The Rolling Stones, US tours with Cream, UK tours with Jethro Tull and Fleetwood Mac, The Isle of White Festival in 1971 and Glastonbury in 1970, playing at Mick Jagger’s wedding, then he left Britain for America nearly 40 years ago.

In 2009 Terry returned to Glastonbury and played a three night residency at Ronnie Scott’s in London, one of only a handful of non-Jazz artists invited to help mark the legendary venue’s 50th Anniversary.

Terry remains a cherished part of the rock ‘n roll family.

He is coming to Arden Road Social Club on June 10. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/393755