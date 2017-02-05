Stunning programme for fifth piano festival

Though tickets for this year’s Hebden Bridge Piano Festival don’t go on sale until March 11, music-lovers have been given a taste of the enticing programme promised by festival organisers.

Musicians taking part include 2014 RNCM Piano Duo prize-winners Victor Lim and Ryan Drucker, award-winning Lisbon-born pianist Artur Pizarro, and conductor, pianist and classical artist David Greilsammer.

There will also be a recital and lecture on ‘The Pianist as Hero’ by Murray McLachlan, a free concert by jazz musician Matthew Applin and festival organiser Dave Nelson will present ‘A Pianist’s History of 20th Century Music’.

Dave said: “We are incredibly excited about the range of extraordinary recitals and other events we have lined up.” The festival runs from April 21 to 23.

The programme will be launched on March 11 at Hebden Bridge Town Hall at 6.30pm when tickets will go on sale. Visit www.hebdenbridgepianofestival.com