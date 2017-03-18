Society show is the tops

Members of Halifax Amateur Operatic Society are well into rehearsals for their next production, the ever- popular Cole Porter musical ‘Anything Goes’, which is to be presented at the Victoria Theatre from April 19 to 22.

The show features some of Cole Porter’s best-known songs including ‘You’re the Tops’, ‘I Get a Kick out of You’, ‘Blow Gabriel Blow’ and the title number ‘Anything Goes’.

The fast-moving show also includes exhilarating dance routines and plenty of slapstick. Chairman Geoff Cowgill said: “To encourage as many people as possible to come and experience live theatre and despite pressures from continually rising costs, we have kept our ticket prices as low as possible. With all concessions it will be possible to see the show for just £12 in any part of the theatre.” Reserve your seats on 01422 351158 or go on line at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk