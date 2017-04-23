Ross makes sweet music

Big hits and forgotten gems will be presented in Ross Leadbetter’s Great British Songbook at the Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds, on Saturday, May 6.

The show will include songs from Ivor Novello, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Beatles and Ed Sheeran as well as original material.

A former member of Only Men Aloud, Ross is a musical director, pianist and presenter who has worked extensively in theatre, film, TV and radio.

He has appeared on The Royal Variety Show, Classical Brit Awards, Proms in the Park and The One Show and worked on productions such as ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘South Pacific’.

Special guests for the show will be Leeds Youth Opera.

The Great British Songbook starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from 0113 376 0318.