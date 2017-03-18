New songs, new album from festival favourites

Bringing vibrant new songs from their brand new album Year of the Clown, which is released in April, festival favourites 3 Daft Monkeys will be performing a brand new set of quirky original upbeat fiddle-driven tunes to Hebden Bridge Trades Club (April 7, 8pm).

After experiencing the band’s notoriously energetic live performance at Glastonbury, radio icon Mark Radcliffe declared them one of his “Highlights of the Festival” on BBC TV and later invited them to play a session on his Radio 2 Folk Show.

With Celtic and eastern influences, the Cornwall-based band’s style of world folk music reflects the global village in which we now live.

The new album follows a highly successful crowdfunding campaign. Its title track Year of the Clown is a social and whimsical comment on the ‘elected principles’ in the world circus and who appear to be the fools.

The band has received some noteable reviews -

“Varied and stirring acoustic style. Outstanding fiddle work” was what the Guardian thought.

Tickets from www.thetradesclub.com. Support from Myleor Hughs.