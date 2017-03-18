More floral tributes forty years after big hit

It’s four decades since Derek Broadbent’s magnificent arrangement of The Floral Dance stormed the pop charts winning over legions of new fans to brass band music.

Last year following the untimely passing of Terry Wogan who made a version of the record himself, there were priority calls for Broadbent’s former charges the Brighouse & Rastrick Band to turn out at two high profile televised tribute events.

This year a major milestone occurs when The Floral Dance turns 40 and more than 20 of the original class of 1977, led by Derek Broadbent - who still lives on the outskirts of Brighouse - will perform a gala celebration concert at Huddersfield Town Hall (March 25).

Great news is that there still a few tickets left for what is bound to be a glorious occasion of nostalgia with one of the best brass bands in the world.

Go to the town hall ticket line on 01484 225755 for details on what is available.