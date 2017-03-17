Modern take on a classical story ...

Commissioned by Todmorden Choral Society, the new oratorio ‘Herakles’ by Tim Benjamin will receive its first performance at Todmorden Town Hall in April.

The choir will be joined by Todmorden Orchestra and soloists to bring the story of Herakles’ childhood to the stage.

Tim and the production team have been hard at work bringing the unique new work to the stage. Dynamic and stirring, it has relevance to the modern world - even though the narrative is taken from classical history.

The oratorio will tell the story of the adventures of the boy Herakles (Hercules to the Romans) as he is taken by Hermes on a magical mystery tour of the kingdoms of the world. The aim is for Herakles to try and decide how to rule when his turn comes. Should he a tyrant or a more understanding ruler?

The story is narrated by Time herself, and Herakles - still a boy at the time of this legend - is portrayed by a treble.

They are joined by a cast of four outstanding soloists, for the roles of Zeus, the mercurial Hermes, and the two terrifying Titans, along with the well-known orchestra and members of Todmorden Choral Society in a thrilling musical drama. Herakles will be performed on Sunday, April 30 at 7.30pm.

lTickets are available from Todmorden Information Office at £10/£8.