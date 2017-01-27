Miles on the road with the Blueflies

The Blueflies were formed by Miles Gilderdale and Gavin Ewing following the demise of their Soul/Funk outfit Zoot & the Roots in the early ‘90s and arrive at the Meeting Room, Elland on Saturday (7.30pm) for what promises to be an excellent gig.

Zoot & the Roots had chart success, TV and Radio exposure at the time. Mark Radcliffe gave the boys an early break with an ‘in concert’ Radio 1 special and their friend and fan, Zeppelin’s Robert Plant helped fix them up at the London Palladium playing for Ben E King when he was Number 1 in the UK chart. In 1996 Miles joined the internationally famous outfit Acoustic Alchemy, which led to him being recognised worldwide for his writing and playing. In 2002 Miles and partner received the prestigious ‘Gibson Guitars’ award for ‘jazz guitarists of the year’ and at the same time received their third Grammy nomination.

When he’s not travelling the globe with Acoustic Alchemy, Miles hits the British road with the ‘Flies. The music is essentially Rhythm & Blues inspired but veers into soul, funk and rock.

Support comes from Tom Bedlam, a young songsmith originating from the valleys of South Wales, who takes his influences from such finger style guitar legends as Jon Gomm, Newton Faulkner and Michael Hedges.

Tickets cost £10 from 07824381876.