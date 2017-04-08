Mercury rising with brilliant Queen tribute

With over 15 years touring experience, Mercury is now established as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

The band packs a dynamic stage show with superbly crafted harmonies and intricate guitar work.

Mercury was formed in 1998 and since then has gone on to play theatres, festivals and high profile shows across the UK and Europe – from Holland to Hungary and from Majorca through to the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. They’ve played a concert for Queen’s own Roger Taylor and performed at the unveiling of the first memorial to Freddie Mercury in the UK in front of Brian May and Freddie’s family - which is testimony to their skill and accuracy.

Mercury will be playing at Halifax Playhouse on Saturday, April 15 at 7.30pm.Tickets from 01422 365998.