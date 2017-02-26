Make a date at the Minster

The final Doghouse of the winter series sees a return to the wonderful setting of Halifax Minster for a show by Portland, Oregon’s Damien Jurado.

And one thing is for certain, Jurado’s hypnotic music will suit such an atmospheric venue perfectly.

“Damien is a wonderful artist who we’ve got to come and play our town in such a great setting,” said Doghouse organiser Michael Ainsworth.

“We are proud of our town and what we do to make it in a small way even better.”

The gig comes with main support from up-comingHebden Bridge band Darkher.

The show is on March 18. Tickets from doghousebookings@gmail.com