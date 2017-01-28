Magic and music adds up to fun for youngsters

Singing, storytelling and sharing music can be enjoyed by Yorkshire’s youngest residents as part of a programme of family-friendly performances and workshops run by Opera North.

Hebden Bridge-based award-winning storyteller Ursula Holden-Gill with cellist Polly Virr will take children aged 4-7 years on a spellbinding journey in ‘Happily Ever After’ at Leeds Central Library on Saturday, February 11 at 10.30am, 11.45am and 1.30pm.

On February 6, the Orchestra of Opera North will entertain young children with a ‘Little Listeners’ concert which will introduce a selection of musical instruments. The concert will be at the Howards Assembly Room, Leeds, at 11am.

And fun-filled ‘Little Singers’ workshops, which last 45 minutes, are being held every Monday during term-time for children aged up to 4 years, also at the Howard Assembly Room. To find out more information or to book contact 0844 848 2727.