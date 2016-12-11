It’s been a big year for James

It’s been a busy year for Fife songwriter James Yorkston, with two significant releases to his name.

In January, Domino Records released Yorkston Thorne Khan’s ‘Everything Sacred’ and in March, Freight Press published James’ debut novel ‘Three Craws’.

Both these releases have been well received and resulted in James touring the UK, Spain, India and Ireland and playing among a number of big gigs, the Edinburgh Festval. His show at Hebden Bridge Trades Club (December 18, 7.30pm) is part of James’ first solo tour of England since 2013 and will feature a mix of his music and his writings.

Tickets are £8 and £10 from 01422 845265.