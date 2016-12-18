Great shows for next year at the Vic

The Victoria Theatre may have the answer for anyone looking for a very personal Christmas present following the launch of its January to April line-up of shows - which includes sport, music, comedy and variety.

Sporting fans will be interested in An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers on Tuesday, February 7.

The show sees cricketing legends and Test Match Special colleagues Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Phil ‘Tuffers’ Tufnell, get together for ‘no-holds-barred’ stories and chat.

This fascinating evening will feature ‘Tuffers’ talking about both his cricket and celebrity career and answering audience questions.

Plenty of comedians will also be dropping by for a visit in the New Year, with freewheeling comedian Ross Noble kicking off the fun on Saturday, March 11.

Sean Lock will also be “Keeping it Light” with his tour dropping by on Thursday May 11 and Count Arthur Strong bringing his special brand of lunacy to the theatre on Saturday, May 20.

The theatre will also be rocking and rolling in 2017, with singer songwriter and BBC Radio 2 favourite Paul Carrack coming to the theatre on Sunday, March 5 and massive 70s band Smokie playing on Friday, February 17.

And he might have made his name back in the Eighties, but multi-million selling artist Rick Astley has found a whole new legion of fans with his first number one album in 29 years and his latest two singles Keep Singing and Angels on My Side raking in 1.8 million views on VEVO and 600,000 plays on Spotify. Rick is at the theatre on Friday, March 17 but sadly the gig is already sold out.

For a bit of variety, the theatre will be visited by the legendary stars of TV, Cannon & Ball, bringing their new comedy play The Dressing Room on Sunday, February 5. On Saturday April 1 and Sunday, April 2 Stardom’s talented youngsters will once again Razzle Dazzle ‘Em with a spectacular showcase of song and dance.

Magic fans will be blown away when Champions of Magic return on Wednesday, April 5 - direct from London’s West End.

With Peter Pan in full flow at the moment it’s worth noting that you don’t have to wait until next Christmas for another dose of pantomime. First up on Sunday, January 29 (2pm) is Limelight Theatre School’s pantomime performance of Beauty and the Beast.

Then Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer returns as Maid Marion in the theatre’s Easter panto Robin Hood. Performances are at 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, April 8.

For all the latest show information; including purchasing tickets, visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or call the Box Office on 01422 351158. Next week: Square Chapel’s new season.