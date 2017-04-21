Festival welcomes host of top talent

Hebden Bridge Piano Festival returns this weekend with a feast of wonderful music.

Headlining the three-day festival are Artur Pizarro, David Greilsammer, Alexandra Dariescu, along with the outstanding virtuoso Murray McLachlan, top US jazz artist Marc Cary, rising star Iyad Sughayer and young piano duet team Victor Lim and Ryan Drucker.

Tickets are still available for most events from the Town Hall reception or www.hebdenbridgepianofestival.com

Here are pen pictures of some of the performers

David Greilsammer (April 21, 8pm): 18th century Baroque keyboard sonatas by Scarlatti are interspersed with the extraordinary sounds of the 20th century.

Victor Lim and Ryan Drucker Piano Duo (April 22, 1pm): Lunchtime concert from these graduates of the Royal Northern College of Music featuring piano works by Rachmaninov and Ravel.

Murray McLachlan: The Pianist as Hero (April 22, 4pm): Music by Beethoven, Mozart, Scriabin, Chopin, Prokofiev and much more is featured in this entertaining and informative lecture recital given by the virtuoso Scottish pianist and teacher.

Artur Pizarro (April 22, 8pm): Described as a “poet amongst pianists”, Lisbon-born Pizarro took first prize at the 1990 Leeds International Piano Competition, marking the beginning of his illustrious concert career. “Pizarro’s playing is absolutely exquisite,” saysBBC Music Magazine, 2015

The Willshire Piano Duo: Carnival of the Animals (April 23, 10am): In this concert for children and their families, the Willshire Duo perform Saint-Saëns’masterpiece The Carnival of the Animals, each movement of which brings to life various animals. This duet also features the Ogden Nash poems of the same name which are read by Hebden Bridge actor Alexandra Mathie.

Iyad Sughayer (April 23, 1pm): The Jordanian-Palestinian pianist is seen as one of the Middle East’s most promising young artists. Here he performs works by Liszt and Mozart

Marc Cary (April 23, 4pm): One of the leading lights of contemporary jazz, the New York pianist and composer is the master of a futuristic jazz-funk that ranks him among the most innovative and creative figures on the jazz scene.

Alexandra Dariescu (April 23, 8pm): From London’s Royal Albert Hall to Carnegie Hall in New York, this young Romanian, recently named in International Piano Magazine as one of 30 pianists under 30 destined for a spectacular career, dazzles audiences worldwide. Music by Mendelssohn, Messaien, Beethoven, Fauré and Tchaikovsky.