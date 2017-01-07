Fakers bring sound of Small Faces back to life

While fans of other great 60s bands had tributes to their heroes to see, to recreate the original live experience, The Small Faces went unrepresented until 2007.

That’s when the brilliant Small Fakers came on the scene to replicate one of the finest bands of the Sixties era. The Small Faces were as much a part of the fabric of the decade as The Beatles, The Stones, The Who and The Kinks to name a few.

They first made their mark with Whatcha Gonna Do About It, then went on to release numerous timeless classics including, Sha-La-La-La-Lee, Here Come The Nice, Itchycoo Park and Lazy Sunday.

The Fakers have performed with original Small Face Jimmy Winston, who claimed they were “much better live than the Small Faces were” and original drummer Kenney Jones who joined the band for a rendition of All or Nothing at Hurtwood Park Polo Club in 2012. He described them as being “really great, absolutely spot on”.

The Small Fakers arrive at The Ritz, Brighouse January 14 (doors 7.45pm). Tickets £12 in advance from www.liveattheritz.com