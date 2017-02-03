Celebration of a genius

Here’s a chance to see the ultimate tribute to one of the world’s greatest ever pop icons, David Bowie.

“We pride ourselves on doing the music justice,” says Laurence Knight, who plays Bowie in the show. “We aim to faithfully recreate the sound and vision that made Bowie’s songs timeless.”

Laurence has performed as Bowie for over eighteen years, including being the only tribute to play at the official “David Bowie Is” exhibition at the V&A in London. He has also featured in adverts for BT, Sky and the Museum of London as Ziggy Stardust. Bowie Experience works through his golden years of hits - a must see for fans. It’s at the Victoria Theatre, February 25. Tickets 01422 351158.