All routes lead to Orange Box

Now in its fifth year, Routes Festival returns presenting a day of music with some of the best unsigned musicians around Calderdale at Orange Box young people’s centre, Halifax.

Routes Festival provides a platform for young local musicians aged 12-24 to showcase their talents on an open and accessible stage in front of a live audience.

This year the festival presents present live music across two stages throughout the day on June 24, encompassing a wide range of styles – from pop to indie and metal to acoustic.

In all there will be eight hours of non-stop music and workshops too for those taking part.

Festival Organiser Kane Rattray says: “Routes was set up to encourage a more unified, sharing music scene in Calderdale.

“It can be so tricky for new bands to book gigs due to their age, or lack of opportunities available. We want to provide that initial break, to give new acts the chance to hone their skills, build confidence and empower young musicians to then go out.”

Routes Festival is part of Creative Communities, a project managed by Square Chapel and delivered in partnership with verd de gris Ltd and Orangebox young people’s centre. Creative Communities is supported with funding from the National Lottery through the Big Lottery Fund. Applications to perform on the day are now open (the closing date is May 1) and can be found by going to www.facebook.com/RoutesFestival

Organisers say preference will be given to Calderdale-based bands.